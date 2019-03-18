Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

poll

Are social media networks such as Twitter and Facebook changing the news gathering and disseminating process for better or for worse?

0 Comments
© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters from Japan: “My American Husband Is Cheating On Me. I Want A Divorce.”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Uniqlo Announces New Street Fighter Collaboration

GaijinPot Blog

Live

The Strange Story of Hay Fever in Japan: Construction, Conspiracy Theories, Climate Change

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Live

The Best Japanese Tweets About Carlos Ghosn’s Prison Bail Outfit

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

A Guide To Cycling In Tokyo With Kids

Savvy Tokyo