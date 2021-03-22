VoicesinJapan poll Do you agree with the decision not to allow spectators from overseas to attend the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games? Today 06:00 am JST Today | 06:00 am JST 0 Comments YesNo © Japan Today ©2021 GPlusMedia Inc. Take this healthcare survey and receive a ¥1000 Amazon Voucher Help improve healthcare access for foreigners by filling out this questionnaire from the University of Tokyo. Department of Community and Global Health, the University of Tokyo Apply Now Polish beef on the Japanese table Project financed with funds from the Beef Promotion Fund Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 0 Comments Login to comment B. Jay Today 06:28 am JST Bad idea. Bad for business, bad for Japan bad for the Games 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Thomas Goodtime Today 06:29 am JST I think it's absolutely disgraceful. If fans can prove they've been vaccinated, I don't see an issue at all. There are just as/more likely to be people here with the virus due to not being vaccinated in time/scared of the vaccines/the vaccines not being Japanese and the person being xenophobic, etc etc. A Japan only Olympics..how dreary and predictable. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
