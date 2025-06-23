VoicesinJapan poll Do you agree with U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to bomb Iran's nuclear sites? Today 06:00 am JST Today | 06:00 am JST 5 Comments YesNoI don't know. © Japan Today ©2025 GPlusMedia Inc. How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held July 15, 2025 from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time). Learn More Join teamLab! Innovate through Art Apply Now Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 5 Comments Login to comment TaiwanIsNotChina Today 06:27 am JST I agree but we needed sane and sober national security advisors advising a sane president for this to end well. -1 ( +1 / -2 ) Wick's pencil Today 06:58 am JST Why would anyone agree with the bombing of a legal, peaceful, NPT-supervised, nuclear program? The US should have bombed Dimona instead. -1 ( +1 / -2 ) TaiwanIsNotChina Today 07:17 am JST Wick's pencilToday 06:58 am JST Why would anyone agree with the bombing of a legal, peaceful, NPT-supervised, nuclear program? Not legal, not under appropriate supervision. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Hello Kitty 321 Today 07:19 am JST Sorry TaiwanisnotChina, the US attacks on Iran breached the Geneva Convention of 1949. They were illegal. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Hello Kitty 321 Today 07:21 am JST Sorry again Taiwan, I misread your comment 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
TaiwanIsNotChina
I agree but we needed sane and sober national security advisors advising a sane president for this to end well.
Wick's pencil
Why would anyone agree with the bombing of a legal, peaceful, NPT-supervised, nuclear program?
The US should have bombed Dimona instead.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Not legal, not under appropriate supervision.
Hello Kitty 321
Sorry TaiwanisnotChina, the US attacks on Iran breached the Geneva Convention of 1949. They were illegal.
Hello Kitty 321
Sorry again Taiwan, I misread your comment