Voices
in
Japan

poll

Do you agree with U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to bomb Iran's nuclear sites?

5 Comments
I agree but we needed sane and sober national security advisors advising a sane president for this to end well.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Why would anyone agree with the bombing of a legal, peaceful, NPT-supervised, nuclear program?

The US should have bombed Dimona instead.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Wick's pencilToday 06:58 am JST

Why would anyone agree with the bombing of a legal, peaceful, NPT-supervised, nuclear program?

Not legal, not under appropriate supervision.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Sorry TaiwanisnotChina, the US attacks on Iran breached the Geneva Convention of 1949. They were illegal.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Sorry again Taiwan, I misread your comment

0 ( +0 / -0 )

