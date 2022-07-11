Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

poll

Do you support Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's desire to revise Japan's U.S.-drafted pacifist constitution?

0 Comments
© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Painting, the Avant-Garde and Other Photography Exhibits

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Iconic Great Buddha Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Cycling the Fuji Five Lakes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Japanese Ume Plum Syrup Juice

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Appliances to Level Up Your Japanese Apartment Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Visit these 5 Destinations in Japan via Shinkansen with JR East Discounts

GaijinPot Blog

Business Owner Kyoko Nagano Shares What’s Behind Her Passion

Savvy Tokyo

Sunscreen Products, Tips and Words in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tanabata: The Yin and Yang of Japanese Holidays

GaijinPot Blog