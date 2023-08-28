Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

poll

Do you think mega-sports events such as the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup are good for the host country's economy and infrastructure in the long run?

1 Comment
I've always thought that the Olympics should only be in Greece, if they want it, or somewhere else in Europe every four years. The current model which is used for these global events is totally unsustainable. Football world cup should only be in Western Europe. Rugby World Cup in UK & Ireland. Winter Olympics only in Canada. It will also reduce corruption when bidding for the hosting rights within the governing bodies.

