VoicesinJapan poll Has the coronavirus made you rethink what's important in your life? Today 11:14 am JST Today | 11:15 am JST 1 Comment YesNo © Japan Today ©2021 GPlusMedia Inc. Polish beef on the Japanese table Project financed with funds from the Beef Promotion Fund Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 1 Comment Login to comment Toasted Heretic Today 11:41 am JST Our fellow human beings, the ecosystem, the myriad of different species we are honoured to share the planet with. Life, love and (relative) liberty. Should never take these things for granted. Oh, and an eventual end to aggressive capitalism. You know; the usual stuff. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
1 Comment
Login to comment
Toasted Heretic
Our fellow human beings, the ecosystem, the myriad of different species we are honoured to share the planet with.
Life, love and (relative) liberty. Should never take these things for granted.
Oh, and an eventual end to aggressive capitalism.
You know; the usual stuff.