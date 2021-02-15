Newsletter Signup Register / Login

poll

Has the coronavirus made you rethink what's important in your life?

Our fellow human beings, the ecosystem, the myriad of different species we are honoured to share the planet with.

Life, love and (relative) liberty. Should never take these things for granted.

Oh, and an eventual end to aggressive capitalism.

You know; the usual stuff.

