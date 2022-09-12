VoicesinJapan poll Is a completely cashless society desirable? Today 06:00 am JST Today | 06:05 am JST 1 Comment YesNo © Japan Today ©2022 GPlusMedia Inc. Teach English in Japan Join the leaders of English Education for Children in Japan! Apply Now Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 1 Comment Login to comment Linux User Today 06:18 am JST There will be less people trying to steal our hard earned money but the system must be improved. ... and the government must be cheaper as no coin to be minted or bill to be printed and less "men in the middle" to pay for. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
Linux User
There will be less people trying to steal our hard earned money but the system must be improved.
... and the government must be cheaper as no coin to be minted or bill to be printed and less "men in the middle" to pay for.