VoicesinJapan poll Is Donald Trump's re-election as U.S. president good news for Japan? Today 06:00 am JST Today | 06:05 am JST 1 Comment YesNoI don't know. © Japan Today ©2024 GPlusMedia Inc. Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers 1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported. Learn More Your Dream Job in Shinjuku Study Abroad agency hiring for an Admin role- apply now! Apply Now Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 1 Comment Login to comment TaiwanIsNotChina Today 06:52 am JST Depends on whether Trump's weakness kicks off an invasion of Taiwan in all seriousness. -1 ( +0 / -1 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
1 Comment
Login to comment
TaiwanIsNotChina
Depends on whether Trump's weakness kicks off an invasion of Taiwan in all seriousness.