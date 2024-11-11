 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Voices
in
Japan

poll

Is Donald Trump's re-election as U.S. president good news for Japan?

Depends on whether Trump's weakness kicks off an invasion of Taiwan in all seriousness.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

