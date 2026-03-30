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Is overtourism a problem in the part of Japan where you live?

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I live on Noto Peninsula, (Oku Noto) I lived here for nine years now. it is one of the most beautiful places in Japan. Oku Noto, which consists of a few small towns and cities. There is a small community German permanent residents here including me who live here permanently because its peaceful. Even before the 2024 January 1st Earthquake there was little tourism and even now almost no tourism which is a great. The major reason for this is lack of access. I notice it when I vist Kanazawa.

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There are no foreign tourists in our seaside West Hyogo location. Some Japanese come to the beach in the summer.

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