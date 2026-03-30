VoicesinJapan poll Is overtourism a problem in the part of Japan where you live? Today 06:00 am JST Today | 06:04 am JST 2 Comments YesNo © Japan Today ©2026 GPlusMedia Inc. Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony Learn More Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 2 Comments Login to comment 藤原 Today 07:14 am JST I live on Noto Peninsula, (Oku Noto) I lived here for nine years now. it is one of the most beautiful places in Japan. Oku Noto, which consists of a few small towns and cities. There is a small community German permanent residents here including me who live here permanently because its peaceful. Even before the 2024 January 1st Earthquake there was little tourism and even now almost no tourism which is a great. The major reason for this is lack of access. I notice it when I vist Kanazawa. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) wallace Today 07:17 am JST There are no foreign tourists in our seaside West Hyogo location. Some Japanese come to the beach in the summer. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
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藤原
I live on Noto Peninsula, (Oku Noto) I lived here for nine years now. it is one of the most beautiful places in Japan. Oku Noto, which consists of a few small towns and cities. There is a small community German permanent residents here including me who live here permanently because its peaceful. Even before the 2024 January 1st Earthquake there was little tourism and even now almost no tourism which is a great. The major reason for this is lack of access. I notice it when I vist Kanazawa.
wallace
There are no foreign tourists in our seaside West Hyogo location. Some Japanese come to the beach in the summer.