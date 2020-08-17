Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

poll

Should encouraging someone to commit suicide be a crime?

2 Comments
© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

The word "encouragement" would have to be extremely well defined and could create a great deal of difficulty for innocent people whose remarks might be taken out of context or who are being accused by people with hidden agendae, on the criminal side. The civil side, at least in the U.S., would be a nightmare...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

As neighbours to a teenager who took her life, most definitely yes.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Culture

Yūrei: Japanese Ghost Tales That Will Keep You Up At Night

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Fitness

Best Shops In Tokyo For Yoga And Gym Wear

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 32, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Making The Most of Your Balcony in a Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Obon Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 13-16

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: For Getting Mail Redelivered in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

3 Fusion Onigirazu Recipes To Impress

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Beyond The Screen: 8 Activities To Stimulate Young Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Vocabulary for Buying a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #93: Have a Break, Have a Pet

GaijinPot Blog