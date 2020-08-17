VoicesinJapan poll Should encouraging someone to commit suicide be a crime? Today 06:01 am JST Today | 06:40 am JST 2 Comments YesNoDepends on the circumstances of the person being encouraged to commit suicide. © Japan Today ©2020 GPlusMedia Inc. English online banking Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee! Learn More J Trust Global Card will support your life in Japan! Anytime, anywhere, you can apply easily online! A credit card exclusively for foreigners living in Japan, such as international students and company employees. Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 2 Comments Login to comment William Bjornson Today 06:53 am JST The word "encouragement" would have to be extremely well defined and could create a great deal of difficulty for innocent people whose remarks might be taken out of context or who are being accused by people with hidden agendae, on the criminal side. The civil side, at least in the U.S., would be a nightmare... 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Mickelicious Today 07:24 am JST As neighbours to a teenager who took her life, most definitely yes. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
2 Comments
Login to comment
William Bjornson
The word "encouragement" would have to be extremely well defined and could create a great deal of difficulty for innocent people whose remarks might be taken out of context or who are being accused by people with hidden agendae, on the criminal side. The civil side, at least in the U.S., would be a nightmare...
Mickelicious
As neighbours to a teenager who took her life, most definitely yes.