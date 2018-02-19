Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

poll

What is the best indication of how well a country does at the Olympics: the number of gold medals won or the total number of medals won?

6 Comments
6 Comments
Neither. It should be weighted. Here are the current leaders according to a 4:2:1 weighted ranking:

Norway Germany Netherlands Canada United States of America France Austria Sweden Japan Switzerland South Korea Olympic Athletes from Russia Italy Czech Republic China Slovakia Great Britain Belarus Australia Ukraine Poland Finland Slovenia Spain Kazakhstan Liechtenstein

3 ( +4 / -1 )

I have agree joeintokyo. I voted total number but would like to qualify that by size of team. If everyone on the small teams wins a medal then I would say they did very well.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Personally, I wish we could look beyond medal tallies (gold or total) and also take into consideration athletes/countries who are competitive (for example finalists i.e. top 8 or 12 depending on the sport) in a wide range of events.

As an example, the Netherlands are the kings of speed/short track skating yet do not have any athlete let alone contenders in alpine skiing, cross country, biathlon, hockey etc all winter Olympic staple. Nothing wring with that, obviously, but no one is going to make me believe that they are a more successful 'winter sports' nation than say Norway or even Austria, Switzerland, the us and many more. (nothing against the Dutch, they aren't the only ones who ultra-specialize in one or two 'fairly' niche sports).

2 ( +2 / -0 )

@ ArtistAt Large

Here's the ranking using the weighted 4:2:1 point tally per (team size):

Netherlands (33) Norway (109) Liechtenstein (3) Germany (153) Austria (105) France (107) Sweden (116) Belarus (33) Japan (124) Canada (225) Spain (13) Slovakia (56) China (81) South Korea (122) Ukraine (33) Great Britain (58) Czech Republic (95) United States of America (242) Italy (122) Switzerland (168) Australia (51) Olympic Athletes from Russia (168) Poland (62) Finland (106) Slovenia (71) Kazakhstan (46)

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

How about how hard a player tries and how gratiously they win.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I'd say total medals as otherwise you can get skewed medal rankings, for example a country with 0 Gold, 10 Silver and 10 Bronze would be behind a country with 1G/0S/0B. In this case, I would say the country with 0G/10S/10B is far more successful than the 1 Gold nation as it shows that they had 20 athletes who made it into the top 3 worldwide, as opposed to a single athlete for the other country. Having the medals weighted 3/2/1 would make it more even too

0 ( +0 / -0 )

