Dr Hideki Taniguchi of Saiseikai Yokohamashi Tobu Hospital in Yokohama. With temperatures soaring to 30 degrees Celsius or above in many areas in Japan, he and other experts are underscoring the importance of heat acclimation, or getting the body used to the heat in preventing heatstroke.© Mainichi Shimbun
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As people may not feel thirsty, there is a risk of them becoming dehydrated without realizing it. Don't let your guard down because it's May. Please be careful about heatstroke.
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