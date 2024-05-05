 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
quote of the day

Asia-Pacific economies are key to raising global economic growth and the region is facing a variety of challenges such as poverty and disasters caused by climate change.

1 Comment

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, saying that Japan will contribute about 160 billion yen, or around $1.04 billion, to an Asian Development Bank fund to help low-income nations combat climate change.

Helping finance measures to combat something that is not regarded as real is gonna induce apoplexy in some.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

