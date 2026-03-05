 Japan Today
Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

At this stage, we are coordinating with relevant ministries and agencies and working to gather information on specific developments.

1 Comment

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kei Sato. Japan is discreetly considering its response should the United States request assistance from the Self-Defense Forces to escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

1 Comment
You picked sides.

It's your oil, Japan. Time to step it up.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

