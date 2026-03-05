Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kei Sato. Japan is discreetly considering its response should the United States request assistance from the Self-Defense Forces to escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.© Asahi Shimbun
At this stage, we are coordinating with relevant ministries and agencies and working to gather information on specific developments.
deanzaZZR
You picked sides.
It's your oil, Japan. Time to step it up.