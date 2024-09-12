Yasufumi Miwa, a chief specialist researcher at the Japan Research Institute Ltd, an expert in rice distribution. Rice harvested in fiscal 2024 has arrived on supermarket shelves, easing stores’ shortage. However, consumers are still hit hard as prices of the new rice are higher than rice from fiscal 2023 by 30%-50%.© Yomiuri Shimnun
By late this month, when the newly harvested rice has been sufficiently distributed, the shortage should be resolved and this unusually high price brought down.
