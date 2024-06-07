 Japan Today
Voices
in
Japan

China has always exercised restraint in its maritime actions for the sake of regional peace and stability. It is Japan that is the status quo changer and destroyer of maritime peace and stability.

Dr WANG Xu, deputy director of the Institute of Maritime Strategy, China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR). He was accusing Japan of creation tensions in the East China Sea over disputed islands which China calls Diaoyu and Japan calls Senkaku.

© China Daily

