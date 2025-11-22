Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, saying that Beijing will also work with various parties to uphold the international consensus of the one-China principle and jointly safeguard the outcomes of the victory in World War II.© China Daily
China will never allow right-wing forces in Japan to turn back the wheel of history, nor will it allow external forces to lay hands on China’s Taiwan region.
JeffLee
Good luck on the first point. The members of the fascist Nippon Kaigi include Japan's top leaders, including the currennt prime minister, not to mention leading bureaucrats and corporate chiefs.