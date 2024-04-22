 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

Conservatives in the LDP who are opposed to same-sex marriage have talked in vague terms about a breakup of family values, but that sounds abstract and unintelligible.

Yasuhiko Watanabe, a professor of family law at Kyoto Sangyo University. Conservative lawmakers of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party have reacted angrily to the Sapporo High Court’s ruling that the lack of legal provisions for same-sex marriage in Japan is unconstitutional.

© Asahi Shimbun

