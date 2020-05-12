Newsletter Signup Register / Login
quote of the day

Entertainers in the United States don’t belong to a talent agency. They just make a management deal. But in Japan, talent agencies are powerful. Not many entertainers will make a political statement out of consideration for sponsors and TV stations.

TV producer Dave Spector, an American, saying Japanese entertainers are much more discreet about their political stances than Americans partly because of the unique culture of the industry. Aa Twitter hashtag opposing a government bill went viral, thanks to domestic star power, but their political message inspired a massive groundswell of online opposition to the bill, alienating some fans, prompting at least one celebrity to delete her post.

