Michitaka Kaiya, a staff writer in the Political News Department of The Yomiuri Shimbun. The administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is watching the U.S. presidential primaries with concern because they see an increasing chance of former President Donald Trump becoming the Republican presidential nominee and going on to win the 2024 election.© Yomiuri Shimbun
There is growing recognition of the urgent need to prepare for the possible coming of a second Trump administration, especially since former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who had a close relationship with Trump during his presidency, died two years ago.
