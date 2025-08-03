 Japan Today
Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

Having something on paper would be helpful, but there’s also nothing in writing related to Washington’s deals with the EU and South Korea.

2 Comments

Japan’s chief trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa, acknowledging criticism over the lack of having anything in writing, after the announcement by the U.S. of a trade deal reached between it and Japan.

2 Comments
Of course not. There are also no mechanisms to make the "trade agreements" to work, either., and so far there doesn't appear any effort to create any. Trump said he would be personally selecting the investment projects that South Korea is supposed to pay for.

This is all a joke, and the US trading partners need to treat it as one.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Just as well as the deal only exists in Trump's head and while he is in office.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

