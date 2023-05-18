Sueichi Kido, a 83-year-old hibakusha or survivor of the atomic bombing. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wants nuclear disarmament to be a major focus of the G7 summit, which he formally started Friday at Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park.© AP
Honestly, I have big doubts if Mr Kishida, who is pursuing a military buildup and seeking to revise the pacifist constitution, can really discuss nuclear disarmament.
divinda
Ahh, the irony. Happy to at least see one citizen realize the cognitive dissonance on display at this G7 pro-Ukraine war farce being opened at the Peace Park.