Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

Honestly, I have big doubts if Mr Kishida, who is pursuing a military buildup and seeking to revise the pacifist constitution, can really discuss nuclear disarmament.

1 Comment

Sueichi Kido, a 83-year-old hibakusha or survivor of the atomic bombing. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wants nuclear disarmament to be a major focus of the G7 summit, which he formally started Friday at Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park.

© AP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Ahh, the irony. Happy to at least see one citizen realize the cognitive dissonance on display at this G7 pro-Ukraine war farce being opened at the Peace Park.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

