Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

I've realized that the label of 'Prime Minister Takaichi's stepson' would follow me everywhere. I'm sorry for betraying the expectations of my supporters.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's stepson Ken Yamamoto, 41, who has decided to withdraw from the upcoming House of Representatives election, after senior officials of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) suggested his candidacy could affect the party's performance.

© Mainichi Shimbun

