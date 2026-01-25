Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's stepson Ken Yamamoto, 41, who has decided to withdraw from the upcoming House of Representatives election, after senior officials of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) suggested his candidacy could affect the party's performance.© Mainichi Shimbun
I've realized that the label of 'Prime Minister Takaichi's stepson' would follow me everywhere. I'm sorry for betraying the expectations of my supporters.
