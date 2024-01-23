Carolina Shiino, 26, from Nagoya, a Japanese woman who was born to Ukrainian parents, after being crowned Miss Japan 2024. Shiino, who moved to Japan when she was five years old after her mother remarried a Japanese man, is the first naturalised Japanese citizen to win the pageant.© The Independent
I’ve had to face barriers that often prevent me from being accepted as Japanese, so I am filled with gratitude to be recognized at this competition as a Japanese person.
