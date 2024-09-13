 Japan Today
Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

I think the U.S. side recognized the seriousness of the situation in Okinawa.

1 Comment

Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki, speaking after a meeting with U.S. State and Defense Department officials in Washington, in which he asked the U.S. to take stronger measures to prevent further sexual assaults by U.S. military personnel in the prefecture and to bolster information sharing.

© Asahi Shimbun

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Yes the serious situation of troublemakers trying to prevent base relocation.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

