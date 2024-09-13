Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki, speaking after a meeting with U.S. State and Defense Department officials in Washington, in which he asked the U.S. to take stronger measures to prevent further sexual assaults by U.S. military personnel in the prefecture and to bolster information sharing.© Asahi Shimbun
I think the U.S. side recognized the seriousness of the situation in Okinawa.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Yes the serious situation of troublemakers trying to prevent base relocation.