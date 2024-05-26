 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Voices
in
Japan

I wanted to make money through ransomware. I thought I could do anything if I asked AI.

Ryuki Hayashi, an unemployed 25-year-old man from Kawasaki, who has been arrested for allegedly creating a computer virus by using interactive generative artificial intelligence available online.

Another forewarning of what's likely to come.

he is thinking innovatively. There is a history of hackers being hired by government or industry to red team networks or software.

Given the narrowness of bureaucratic thinking I doubt that will be the case here.

