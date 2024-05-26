Ryuki Hayashi, an unemployed 25-year-old man from Kawasaki, who has been arrested for allegedly creating a computer virus by using interactive generative artificial intelligence available online.© Yomiuri Shimbun
I wanted to make money through ransomware. I thought I could do anything if I asked AI.
Moonraker
Another forewarning of what's likely to come.
dagon
he is thinking innovatively. There is a history of hackers being hired by government or industry to red team networks or software.
Given the narrowness of bureaucratic thinking I doubt that will be the case here.