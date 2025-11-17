 Japan Today
Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

If we rely too heavily on a country that resorts to economic coercion the moment something displeases it, that creates risks not only for supply chains but also for tourism.

Japan's economic security minister Kimi Onoda, referring to the current dispute between Japan and China. As well as tourism, Japan is heavily dependent on China for supply of critical minerals for everything from electronics to cars.

© Thomson Reuters

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

