Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

In addition to the spread of community-acquired infections, there is a shortage of medical personnel due to infections, and hospital-acquired infections are putting pressure on medical care.

Yoshihiro Takayama, a doctor at Okinawa Chubu Hospital's internal infectious diseases and community care department. The number of coronavirus infections has been on the rise across Japan again, and the situation is especially serious in Okinawa Prefecture.

