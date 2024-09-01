 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

Japan's approach is to continuously hollow out its 'peace Constitution' and try its best to get rid of the restrictions it imposes so it can discard the exclusively defensive policy.

1 Comment

Li Yang, saying that in recent years, Japan has been running wildly on the dangerous road of expanding its military, which deserves high vigilance from neighboring countries and the international community.

© China Daily Global

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Win a Stay at the Hilton Niseko Village

Enter to win a 2-night VIP stay for two at the Hilton Niseko Village. Enjoy an unforgettable getaway with stunning views of Mt. Yotei, delicious cuisine and fun outdoor activities.

Enter by Sept 13th. Don't miss your chance!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

The best defense is a good offense. China has only its own belligerence to blame.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Asakusa Treasures: Musashi Japan Knives

GaijinPot Blog

What Happens When You Apply on GaijinPot Jobs?

GaijinPot Blog

10 Popular Dating Apps in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Saphir Odoriko

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Women-Friendly Internet Cafes in Tokyo for Resting

Savvy Tokyo

Owara Kaze no Bon Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Read Your Gas Bill in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ways To Say ‘Woman’ in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

All About Friendship Marriage in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What To Do During A Typhoon in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Best English Bookstores in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo