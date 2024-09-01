Li Yang, saying that in recent years, Japan has been running wildly on the dangerous road of expanding its military, which deserves high vigilance from neighboring countries and the international community.© China Daily Global
Japan's approach is to continuously hollow out its 'peace Constitution' and try its best to get rid of the restrictions it imposes so it can discard the exclusively defensive policy.
TaiwanIsNotChina
The best defense is a good offense. China has only its own belligerence to blame.