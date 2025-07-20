 Japan Today
Voices
in
Japan

Japan looks set for political confusion unseen in years. The rise of populism and growing political polarization are evident.

Masahiro Iwasaki, a political science professor at Nihon University, commenting on Sunday's upper house election results.

2 Comments
Especially when staple items such as rice is increasing twice and nothing being changed. At some point someone want the change.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Japan is entering a period of political chaos, with a minority government that will require negotiations with the opposition. This policy-by-policy approach will cause progress to be very slow. Although the opposition holds a majority, they are not united.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

