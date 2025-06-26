Terumi Tanaka, who represents Nihon Hidankyo (the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations), criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks likening the U.S. attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities to the 1945 U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.© Asahi Shimbun
Nothing has changed 80 years after the war. The U.S. flaunts its military power without looking at what happened under the mushroom cloud.
