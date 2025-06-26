 Japan Today
Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

Nothing has changed 80 years after the war. The U.S. flaunts its military power without looking at what happened under the mushroom cloud.

Terumi Tanaka, who represents Nihon Hidankyo (the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations), criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks likening the U.S. attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities to the 1945 U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

© Asahi Shimbun

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

