quote of the day

Same-sex marriage is unlikely to be on the agenda anytime soon, but momentum is building, and it's possible that something will change, such as including same-sex couples in legal frameworks like pensions.

Hiroyuki Taniguchi, a professor in human rights law at Aoyama Gakuin University. He says the ruling LDP's diversity efforts are largely economically driven and are limited by traditional views of what Japanese society should look like and what roles people should play.

