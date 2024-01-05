Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

Since last summer, X has been allocating revenue based on the number of times a post is viewed, and the ‘attention economy,’ in which attracting attention can bring in income, is spreading at the individual level.

Shinichi Yamaguchi, an associate professor at the Center for Global Communications of the International University of Japan, who specializes in disinformation and defamation issues, explaining why bogus information and unsubstantiated rumors about the deadly earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture have spread so rapidly.

