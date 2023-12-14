Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

The focus now will be how long the Kishida administration can last. Kishida has no strength to carry out anything that would drastically alter the status quo on policy.

0 Comments

Political analyst Atsuo Ito, commenting after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida replaced four cabinet ministers as he seeks to stem the fallout from a fundraising scandal that has further dented public support for his embattled administration.

© Thomson Reuters

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

