Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

The problem is that Japanese dignitary protection and public safety are still largely based on defense against knifings. Japanese security guards are well trained for close combat in knife attacks but still inexperienced in dealing with bombs and firearms.

0 Comments

Nobuo Komiya, a Rissho University professor of criminology, referring to Saturday's attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. He says that anyone can make bombs and guns using 3D.

© AP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Songs from Ryuichi Sakamoto that Impacted Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

 This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

Build, Drive, Manage or Teach: Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

Dine Like a Local: 5 Tips for Eating Out in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Hunting Do’s and Don’ts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Free Galleries in Roppongi Worth The Visit

Savvy Tokyo

Matsue Vogel Park

GaijinPot Travel

Shin-Cha: How to Enjoy the Freshest Japanese Tea

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use Pasmo or Suica with an iPhone for Commuting in Japan

GaijinPot Blog