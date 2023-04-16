Nobuo Komiya, a Rissho University professor of criminology, referring to Saturday's attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. He says that anyone can make bombs and guns using 3D.© AP
The problem is that Japanese dignitary protection and public safety are still largely based on defense against knifings. Japanese security guards are well trained for close combat in knife attacks but still inexperienced in dealing with bombs and firearms.
