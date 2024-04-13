Kumamoto Governor Ikuo Kabashima, speaking at a memorial service Sunday to remember the 276 victims of a pair of powerful earthquakes that struck Kumamoto Prefecture eight years ago.© Jiji Press
Voices
quote of the day
in
Japan
We are resolved to make Kumamoto a place where people can live happily with peace of mind, without forgetting the lessons we learned from the huge sacrifices.
©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Superfast SIMs for expats & tourists
Explore Japan without limits with Mobal. Stay connected with reliable SIMs and eSIMs, with solutions for both expats and tourists. Get a real Japanese phone number from the best Japan SIM service for English-Speakers - it’s easy to use, there are no contracts, and delivery is free! Join Mobal today.
No Comment
Login to comment