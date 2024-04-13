 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

We are resolved to make Kumamoto a place where people can live happily with peace of mind, without forgetting the lessons we learned from the huge sacrifices.

Kumamoto Governor Ikuo Kabashima, speaking at a memorial service Sunday to remember the 276 victims of a pair of powerful earthquakes that struck Kumamoto Prefecture eight years ago.

