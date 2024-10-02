 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

We want to clearly convey that public drinking is not part of this ward’s culture.

3 Comments

Shibuya Ward Mayor Ken Hasebe, after participating in a patrol, holding a banner that read “No Drinking on the Street,” as he walked through Shibuya Center Street. The Tokyo ward has banned drinking alcohol on the streets and in public spaces from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily around Shibuya Station all-year round.

© Asahi Shimbun

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Niseko Family Fun Contest: Win Farm-Fresh Treats

Win farm-fresh ice cream, organic vegetables and more from local farms and businesses in Niseko. Sponsored by the Hilton Niseko Village.

Enter by Oct 4th

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

At least you can drink during daytime and maybe on matsuri nights.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Who really decide what culture is not part of that area?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

The utter irony of this considering how it's part of Japan's company culture to drink yourself into stupor after work with your colleagues whether you want to or not.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Sign Up for the GaijinPot Expo 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Exploring Nikko in Autumn: Insider Tips and Sightseeing Spots

GaijinPot Blog

Is Nagoya the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Hiyoshi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for School and the Office

Savvy Tokyo

Events

The Drinking Ban In Shibuya: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Here’s How to Move to Japan on a Budget in 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Hello Kitty Shinkansen

GaijinPot Travel

10 Must-Try Halloween Sweets in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Shirabu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Top 5 Tokyo Fall Fashion Shoe Trends For 2024

Savvy Tokyo