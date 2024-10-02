Shibuya Ward Mayor Ken Hasebe, after participating in a patrol, holding a banner that read “No Drinking on the Street,” as he walked through Shibuya Center Street. The Tokyo ward has banned drinking alcohol on the streets and in public spaces from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily around Shibuya Station all-year round.© Asahi Shimbun
We want to clearly convey that public drinking is not part of this ward’s culture.
Hercolobus
At least you can drink during daytime and maybe on matsuri nights.
sakurasuki
Who really decide what culture is not part of that area?
purple_depressed_bacon
The utter irony of this considering how it's part of Japan's company culture to drink yourself into stupor after work with your colleagues whether you want to or not.