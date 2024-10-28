 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

When there is this kind of political instability, it inevitably gives other nations the impression that Japan’s leadership has weakened.

2 Comments

Katsuya Yamamoto, program director of securities studies at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, speaking after Sunday's election left Japan without a clear winner, all but guaranteeing that a weak government will run the world’s fourth-largest economy.

© Bloomberg

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Does it really, though? I mean to say, the bureaucrats are mostly in charge. Look at the place; it's a micro-managing bureaucrat's dream. Of course, they are also in cahoots with business. But, for the most part, the political sphere has mainly been a tool of both.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

I really hate this kind of scare mongering that takes place whenever the LDP slips. I think this is a great sign that maybe just maybe Japan has a functioning democracy and not one party rule by a group who can do whatever they want! But perhaps Mr. Yamamoto doesn't like it when the people have a true say in what is going on in the country!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Highway Buses in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

A Beginner’s Guide To Bouldering In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Is Osaka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Autumn Hikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Love Confessions in Japanese: What To Say To Win Them Over

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 10 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Stay Online Abroad: Ubigi eSIM in Japan and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Jimbocho: Spending A Day In Tokyo’s Book District

Savvy Tokyo

Sagano Romantic Train

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Contemporary Film Directors & Screenwriters

Savvy Tokyo