Katsuya Yamamoto, program director of securities studies at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, speaking after Sunday's election left Japan without a clear winner, all but guaranteeing that a weak government will run the world’s fourth-largest economy.© Bloomberg
Japan
When there is this kind of political instability, it inevitably gives other nations the impression that Japan’s leadership has weakened.
Moonraker
Does it really, though? I mean to say, the bureaucrats are mostly in charge. Look at the place; it's a micro-managing bureaucrat's dream. Of course, they are also in cahoots with business. But, for the most part, the political sphere has mainly been a tool of both.
MarkX
I really hate this kind of scare mongering that takes place whenever the LDP slips. I think this is a great sign that maybe just maybe Japan has a functioning democracy and not one party rule by a group who can do whatever they want! But perhaps Mr. Yamamoto doesn't like it when the people have a true say in what is going on in the country!