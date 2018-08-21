Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, casting doubt on government plans to institute daylight savings time in 2019 and 2020 to help manage the scorching heat during the Summer Olympics. She said she was concerned about the expense and disruption of moving clocks forward by two hours during summer months for two years only.© Bloomberg
A lot of people are concerned about the cost and social instability caused by having it for just two years. Separately from the Olympics and Paralympics, I think it is worth considering.
