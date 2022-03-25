Professor Yoichi Shimada, a conservative academic and long-time friend and advisor to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who has begun saying publicly that Japan should think seriously and urgently about nuclear weapons.© BBC
Abe thinks it's imperative for Japan to have some kind of independent attacking power against China or North Korea. And that includes possibly a nuclear arsenal. But he also knows it would be suicidal for any politician to advocate for Japan to have nuclear weapons, so he wants to activate the debate.
