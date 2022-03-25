Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

Abe thinks it's imperative for Japan to have some kind of independent attacking power against China or North Korea. And that includes possibly a nuclear arsenal. But he also knows it would be suicidal for any politician to advocate for Japan to have nuclear weapons, so he wants to activate the debate.

Professor Yoichi Shimada, a conservative academic and long-time friend and advisor to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who has begun saying publicly that Japan should think seriously and urgently about nuclear weapons.

