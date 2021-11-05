Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Advance notice is crucial to protect the human dignity of death row inmates.

Yutaka Ueda, a lawyer representing two death row inmates who are suing the government over the “unconstitutional” practice of carrying out executions on the same day the condemned are informed they will die.

Oh really?

Did these people inform the people and families of the people they murdered that they were going to kill them before the day they murdered them?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This cruel and usual, American are issue death warrant by a presiding judge, stating the hour and date of his death was no his last meal, Google State Judge Death Warrant

0 ( +0 / -0 )

