A Hiroshima prefectural government official, speaking about the 3.79 million yen in security costs that the Hiroshima prefectural and municipal governments had to pay for International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach's July 16 visit to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, which many citizens opposed.© Asahi Shimbun
Although there were pros and cons over Bach’s visit, we judged that paying for the security costs would obtain support from local residents.
