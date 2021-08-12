Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

Although there were pros and cons over Bach’s visit, we judged that paying for the security costs would obtain support from local residents.

0 Comments

A Hiroshima prefectural government official, speaking about the 3.79 million yen in security costs that the Hiroshima prefectural and municipal governments had to pay for International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach's July 16 visit to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, which many citizens opposed.

© Asahi Shimbun

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

3 Healthy Recipes To Cool You Down

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #143: Nostalgic Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Child Safety Tips From Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Playing Doubles: How Naomi Osaka and Japan Are Coming to Terms with Each Other

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Terrifying Japanese Urban Legends Based on True Stories

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Olympic Agora: A View of the Olympics Through Art

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #2

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Spooky Japanese Superstitions and Their Origins

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why are There So Many Summer Festivals in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Soften The Blow: How to Make Your Japanese Sound More Polite

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog