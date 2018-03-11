Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

An increasing number of people are feeling insecure in view of North Korea's nuclear and missile development, and military build-ups in countries neighboring Japan.

2 Comments

A Defense Ministry official. He was commenting on the results of a Japanese government survey that showed 85.5% of people think the country is at risk of becoming involved in a war.

© NHK World

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Yes, and all because the right wing, Nippon Kaigi prime minister is leading the charge to go to war! Maybe if they had someone less ready to change the constitution and was not always looking to pick a fight with either North Korea, South Korea or China, they might not feel that way.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

So, a majority of people are against changing the constitution, a majority of people are against the future consumption tax hike, a majority of people are afraid the country might get involved in a war...

How come they keep on electing the same politicians then ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Castles

Kishiwada Castle

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

This Week In Japan: March 12-18

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Hamamatsu Castle

GaijinPot Travel

This Disaster-Preparedness App Could Save Your Life

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Enjoy Nature In The City (That Aren’t Hiking)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Temples

Kudoyama

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL