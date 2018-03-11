A Defense Ministry official. He was commenting on the results of a Japanese government survey that showed 85.5% of people think the country is at risk of becoming involved in a war.© NHK World
An increasing number of people are feeling insecure in view of North Korea's nuclear and missile development, and military build-ups in countries neighboring Japan.
MarkX
Yes, and all because the right wing, Nippon Kaigi prime minister is leading the charge to go to war! Maybe if they had someone less ready to change the constitution and was not always looking to pick a fight with either North Korea, South Korea or China, they might not feel that way.
Bintaro
So, a majority of people are against changing the constitution, a majority of people are against the future consumption tax hike, a majority of people are afraid the country might get involved in a war...
How come they keep on electing the same politicians then ?