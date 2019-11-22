Newsletter Signup Register / Login

As for the biased view of Japanese people toward China, yes, China needs to do some things but more importantly the responsibility is on the Japanese side. It needs to do more things to undo the prejudiced and biased views against China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, blaming the unpopularity of his country on Japanese bias and prejudice, during a meeting with former Japanese Foreign Minister Yoriko Kawaguchi.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Wow, you have GOT to be kidding me.

The Chinese president blaming unpopularity of his country on Japanese bias and prejudice? How ridiculous can you get?

How about the Chinese president look in the mirror and also at his own countrymen. His country is the one that indoctrinates hatred of all things Japanese from a very young age and continues through adulthood. When you had incidents in the past where Japanese businesses were getting torched and people getting assaulted in China, and the Chinese government did absolutely nothing to quell anti-Japanese riots and sentiment, where does this guy get off blaming it all on Japanese 'bias' and 'prejudice?'

Pathetic.

