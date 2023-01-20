Norinchukin Research Institute Co senior researcher Katsuhiko Kitahara. The average retail price of eggs in January stood at 244 yen per 10-pack of mixed sizes, up 13% from the average over the past five years.© Mainichi Shimbun
As supermarkets and other stores set their prices on a quarterly to semi-annual basis with egg retailers, the current retail price does not yet reflect the steep rise in feed prices and other factors. Retail prices are likely to rise even further after the next price revision.
