Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

As the shrinking population becomes a more serious problem and if Japan wants to be seen as a good option for overseas workers, it needs to communicate that it has the proper structure in place to welcome them.

Toshihiro Menju, managing director of think tank Japan Center for International Exchange. Immigration has long been taboo in Japan, but pressure has mounted to open up its borders due to an acute labor shortage given its dwindling and aging population.

