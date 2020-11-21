Yoshito Niki, visiting professor of infectious disease at Showa University. Japanese infectious disease experts criticized Saturday's decision by the government to review its Go To Travel campaign, saying the move came too late with little effect expected.© Jiji Press
At present, Hokkaido and Tokyo are in Stage 3 situations in which infected people are sharply increasing. The review came late. It should have been conducted at least two weeks ago.
