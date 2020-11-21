Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

At present, Hokkaido and Tokyo are in Stage 3 situations in which infected people are sharply increasing. The review came late. It should have been conducted at least two weeks ago.

0 Comments

Yoshito Niki, visiting professor of infectious disease at Showa University. Japanese infectious disease experts criticized Saturday's decision by the government to review its Go To Travel campaign, saying the move came too late with little effect expected.

© Jiji Press

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #106: Farmer’s Creative Vending Machine Hack

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Tofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #105: Japanese Company Creates Business-card Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How The Japanese Concept Of Ikigai Can Help You Transition To A Life Abroad

Savvy Tokyo

In Season

Luxurious Food And Beauty Advent Calendars 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

The Kombucha Is In Vogue, Here’s How To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥80,000 in Hokkaido, November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

“Draw Your Happiness”: Get Into The Holiday Spirit With Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Charity Program

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 21-23

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

GaijinPot Blog