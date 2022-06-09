Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

Considering that the upper house election is approaching and some students have the right to vote, the lecture could be perceived as an election campaign. The school's decision to hold the event at this time was questionable.

Daisuke Fujikawa, a professor of educational methodology at Chiba University, referring to the cancellation of a June 13 lecture by former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at a high school following protests from the public that the lecture could affect voting behavior in the summer House of Councillors election.

