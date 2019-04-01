Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

Converting the Western calendar year to the era year is not such a difficult task. I hope that bureaucratic institutions will value era names in their domestic administrative documents.

1 Comment

Koichi Hagiuda, Executive Acting Secretary-General of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party,. He said LDP members were unhappy when it emerged that with the exception of accounting and cabinet meeting-related documents that required coordination with other government ministries and agencies, the Foreign Ministry had been considering using Western calendar years in all other documents.

1 Comment
What a horrible thing, some branches of the government trying to join the modern world. It was bad enough when they introduced chairs instead of sitting on the tatami. Where will it end?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

