Economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura who is in charge of the Japanese government's response to the pandemic, saying there is no need for people to refrain from going on family trips if they thoroughly take infection prevention steps, such as wearing masks, when visiting tourist spots.© Jiji Press
Voices
quote of the day
in
Japan
Drinking parties, group trips by the elderly and wild partying by youths should be avoided, but families spending time among themselves at travel destinations have a low risk of getting infected or infecting others.
©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.
No Comment
Login to comment